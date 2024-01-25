RCCC offers free assistance filling of FAFSA application Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

RCCC News Service

SALISBURY — For most students planning to attend college, some financial aid is essential, but filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form can be frustrating. Although a new 2024-2025 version of the FAFSA aims to streamline the process, many students are still left with questions.

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is offering assistance to any interested student at its upcoming FAFSA completion events. High school students, current college students, families and adult learners are all invited to attend the sessions, which will provide one-on-one or small group help with completing and submitting the FAFSA.

The college’s financial aid team will be available to answer questions about the new FAFSA, including documents students will need to complete the form and changes from previous versions. The redesigned FAFSA form is available now for the fall 2024 (August), spring 2025 (January) and summer 2025 (May) terms.

The college will participate in a statewide FAFSA Day to assist students on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon at South Campus. Additional sessions for financial aid help will be held Tuesday, Jan. 30, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9, 9-11 a.m., and Thursday, Feb. 22, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at North Campus (Building N101, Room 105) and South Campus (Building S201 lobby).

“We understand that applying for financial aid can be complicated, and we hope these sessions will help simplify the experience for prospective students,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “A college education is one of the most important investments a student will make, and our financial aid team is knowledgeable and experienced in helping reduce the financial barriers to reaching educational goals.”

Anyone planning to attend college is advised to fill out the FAFSA, including first-time and returning students. Students may be eligible for federal and state financial aid, assistance for veterans, work-study programs, childcare assistance, private loans, or scholarships from the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation.

For more information, please contact the Rowan-Cabarrus financial aid team at fin.aid@rccc.edu. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, go to www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).