Mayor: ‘We got our own style here’ — Cleveland announces Dancing on Depot concert series lineup Published 12:04 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

CLEVELAND — Folks looking for the chance to move their feet to music’s tune can plan out their shaking schedule.

Cleveland just announced its lineup for the Dancing on Depot Street concert series, with several big-name acts returning this year along with some new names.

The concert series kicks off on April 27 with Envision, a Winston-Salem-based Motown group. The band has garnered much success and delivers a high-energy stage show complete with professional choreography, tight musicianship, smooth harmonies and powerhouse lead vocals.

Envision covers hits from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, all the way up to the contemporary sound of today’s Top 40. Although specializing as a “party band,” the band’s repertoire encompasses a wide variety of musical styles, including R&B, beach, Motown/oldies, pop, dance, funk and jazz.

The band has performed as an opening act for several national artists, ranging from actress and American Idol alum Jordin Sparks and The S.O.S. Band to R&B sensations Kem and Marsha Ambrosius.

Envision also opened for the nationally syndicated Tom Joyner Morning Sky Show and, more recently, opened for comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey.

Last year, Envision performed in August.

“It was probably the hottest day of the year,” Mayor Pat Phifer said on Wednesday. Phifer said he hopes an April performance will keep things cool enough for attendees to dance during the show.

One month later, the Catalinas will take over the Depot Street stage.

The Catalinas began in 1957 at Myers Park High School in Charlotte and celebrated its 65th anniversary in 2022. The band’s popularity is based primarily in the southeastern U.S. However, The Catalinas’ music is played on radio stations around the world.

Known for their quality, tight sound and energy onstage, they are one of the “in demand” groups for city festivals, weddings and private parties, always playing a variety of music that suits all ages. Though known for beach music, regionally and nationally for “Summertime’s Callin’ Me,” The Catalinas play all styles to a high standard of excellence.

The song has become the anthem of North and South Carolina beachgoers as they struggle through the winter waiting for summer to arrive. That song is credited for being largely responsible for the new wave of beach music that started when it was released in 1975.

On June 22, Eagles tribute band On the Border will return to Cleveland. The group played last year in July.

“I would imagine, realistically, that when (On the Border) comes, we will have 2,000-2,500 people,” Phifer said.

The band’s June 22 performance comes sandwiched between tour dates in Biloxi, Mississippi and August, Georgia.

Another iconic beach music act will grace the stage in July when Jim Quick & Coastline comes to Cleveland.

Quick’s been touring for more than 20 years, playing nearly 250 shows per year. He has released more than 11 albums. Originally introducing the music as the Coastline Band — a band of friends who played the Carolina beach bars day in and day out — the group pushed Quick to the forefront and naturally transformed into Jim Quick & Coastline.

The final two acts of the season celebrate local talent. Divided by Four of Salisbury & Music Machine are performing on Aug. 24. China Grove’s own Darrell Harwood and Red Dirt Revival of Lexington will join forces on Sept. 28.

“It adds a little flavor from home,” Phifer said.

Divided by Four brings a blend of funk, blues, and rock, while Darrell Harwood and Red Dirt Revival skews into the country category.

“(They’re) two great country bands,” Phifer said. “We had 1,500 here when Darrell was here last year.”

For the mayor, offering a variety of options is important for the concert series.

“We try to cover the gamut and get a little bit of everything,” Phifer said.

Most importantly, though, the events offer Cleveland residents the opportunity to get together and get to know one another a little better.

“It creates a great sense of community for folks in west Rowan (County),” Phifer said, adding that it also puts Cleveland on the map for visitors.

“We make people aware that Cleveland is here,” Phifer said. “We are a small town driving to do good things. It just goes to show you don’t have to be big to be good. Bigger is not always better; sometimes better is better.

“People come, and they see it and enjoy it. It’s laid back. It’s an easy thing, but we got our own style here.”