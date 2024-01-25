Catawba College CEO lecture series features two prominent executives Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

Catawba College News Service

SALISBURY — Catawba College’s Ketner School of Business CEO Lecture Series brings two prominent leaders to campus on Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. in the Tom Smith Auditorium, Ketner Building. Glen Lloyd, chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director of the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota, and Sarah Lloyd, principal engineer at Bolton & Menk, Inc. will touch on a variety of topics such as their paths to holding executive positions, giving back to their community and raising a family. The event is free and open to the public.

There will be a reception with refreshments following the lecture from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Peeler-Crystal Lounge, Robertson College-Community Center.

Glen D. Lloyd and Sarah Lloyd are executive leaders within their companies, married for 10 years, and live in Minnesota with their three children. Together, they strive to increase access for women and people of color in education and organizational leadership.

Glen, Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota (EFMN) CEO/executive director since 2020, is a passionate advocate for increasing access to opportunities through innovation, inclusion and collaboration. He has more than a decade of experience in business development, program management and strategic planning in both higher education and social services. Before EFMN, he was the associate director of Major Gifts at Macalester College where he built strong relationships with donors and alumni and cultivated opportunities for the institution.

Glen graduated from Catawba College in 2006 with a bachelor of arts in communication where he now serves on the board of trustees. Glen earned a master’s in public administration from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University in May 2023 and serves on the Syracuse University Hendricks Chapel Advisory Board. Glen has served on multiple strategic planning committees as the External Strategist for Catawba’s ‘A College of Our Own Strategic Plan’ and as the Chair of the President’s Council for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Gustavus Adolphus. Glen is a highly effective communicator and has relentless enthusiasm with professional experience in patient advocacy, public health, public policy, DEI, interfaith cooperation, development, community engagement, executive leadership and strategic planning.

Sarah is a principal owner of Bolton & Menk, Inc. based in their Minneapolis office. With more than 20 years of experience, Sarah specializes in working with clients to deliver multi-disciplinary municipal street and utility infrastructure projects. Sarah enjoys collaborating with clients and community members to determine the right solution for a diverse group of stakeholders. Bolton & Menk employs just over 1,000 employees in six states, including Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, Colorado and the Carolinas. Within Bolton & Menk, Sarah is the founding member, leads the Bolton & Menk Women’s Group, and is a member of the Culture Collaboration and Equity Collaboration Thought Leadership Groups. Within the industry, Sarah serves on the board of directors for the MN Society of Professional Engineers and is an active member of the American Public Works Association.

Sarah graduated with a bachelor of science in civil engineering from South Dakota State University where she now serves on the Advisory Board for the College of Civil Engineering.

In 2023, Sarah was named a Notable Woman in STEM by the Twin Cities Business Magazine and Glen was named a Notable BIPOC Executive by the Twin Cities Business Magazine; the Notable honors were given independently of each other and the Lloyds are proud of the serendipity.

Above all, Sarah and Glen are proud parents of Harrison (8), Charlotte (7) and Draper (5).