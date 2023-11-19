Write-in candidate elected to Faith Board of Aldermen Published 12:05 am Sunday, November 19, 2023

FAITH — A write-in candidate has officially defeated an incumbent in the election for the final seat on the Faith Board of Aldermen.

While challenger Laura Evans did not file for election in time to make an appearance on the ballot, she still campaigned and made an appearance at the polls to convince voters. Evans defeated incumbent Brian Campbell with 46 votes to Campbell’s 44.

“A major goal of mine is enhancing community engagement and encouraging active participation in the decision-making process. I am committed to running an open and transparent campaign, engaging with residents, and actively seeking their input on key issues. I firmly believe that an informed and engaged citizenry is crucial to the success of any community,” said Evans in the Facebook announcement of her candidacy.

Evans serves as an officer in the American Legion Auxiliary as well as the president of Legion Unit 327 and president of District 19.

“My love and loyalty for this community will always be a No. 1 priority for me,” said Evans in her announcement.

Campbell has served on the Faith Board of Aldermen since he was elected in 2015.