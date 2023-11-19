Southern Rowan Christmas Parade, tree lightings on tap for Landis, China Grove Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 19, 2023

LANDIS — Rowan County residents looking to get into the holiday spirit need look no further than offerings in Landis and China Grove.

The 45th Annual Southern Rowan Christmas Parade will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m. Participants in the parade will start out from the southern side of Landis on Main Street and head north. The parade will restart in China Grove on Main Street at 4 p.m.

Following the Landis portion of the parade, town officials will hold a Christmas tree lighting on North Central Avenue at 4 p.m. That event will feature food trucks, Christmas music, Santa letter writing, Christmas characters and kids’ crafts.

China Grove town officials will be conducting a Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 18. The event will take place in Hanna Park, located at 180 N. Main St. in China Grove. It begins at 7 p.m. There will be free hot chocolate and music.