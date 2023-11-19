Reps. Kevin Crutchfield, Harry Warren named 2023 Jobs Champions Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 19, 2023

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Chamber of Commerce named two delegates from Rowan County as Jobs Champions in its annual “How They Voted” report.

Reps. Kevin Crutchfield and Harry Warren were among the list for the 2023 recipients of the designation. Jobs Champions are chosen if they vote along with the chamber’s jobs agenda, which includes the identified bills, at least 80 percent of the time during the year’s legislative session.

The report details how state legislators vote on bills the N.C. Chamber identifies as “critical to preserving and enhancing North Carolina’s position in the global race for jobs,” according to a press release from Warren.

“As a small business owner, I am proud to receive recognition for my avid support of pro-business legislation in our state,” Crutchfield said. “I will continue to support policy that will ensure North Carolina businesses continue to thrive.”

Warren added, “I appreciate the N.C. Chamber recognizing legislators for their work on creating jobs and lowering taxes. I will continue supporting legislation that makes our state a place businesses want to operate.”

The N.C. Chamber works to research, develop, advocate and communicate for solutions and policies that produce a nationally competitive business climate in North Carolina. For more information, go to ncchamber.com.

Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido commended both representatives for their voting record.

“As we work to maintain our status as the top state for business, North Carolina’s job creators need to know which of our leaders are willing to act to keep us competitive,” Salamido said. “The bold leadership displayed by (Crutchfield and Warren) and other N.C. Chamber Jobs Champions in 2023 will help our businesses continue to invest in North Carolina and its people. We look forward to continuing to work with Rep. Warren in the year ahead to foster continued growth and success across our communities.”