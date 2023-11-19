Reliance Medical Transport expanding Salisbury location: Ribbon cutting celebration scheduled Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 19, 2023

SALISBURY — One year after opening its Salisbury location, Reliance Medical Transport is expanding and hiring additional employees. The Virginia Beach-based company opened the Salisbury location in October 2022 and is now moving to a larger facility that is closer to the hospital and better equipped to support the growing staff.

The company will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new location on Nov. 18 from 4-6 p.m., at 218 Mocksville Ave. in Salisbury.

Employees and their families are invited to participate in the ceremony and celebration.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to serve the community and create new jobs with good pay, excellent benefits and plentiful career opportunities,” owner Dr. Rene Moncion said. The company currently has 32 employees in Salisbury and is hiring additional team members while adding more ambulances to its fleet.

Moncion attributes the company’s exponential growth to hiring exceptional people.

“Our team members provide excellent service and form lasting relationships with the patients in our communities,” he said. “At Reliance, we provide a nurturing employment environment where our team members feel supported and encouraged to grow. That’s been our secret to success — creating a workplace that celebrates both talent and potential.”

Human Resources Manager Sheri Moncion added, “For many of our employees, Reliance marks the beginning of their journey in the medical field.

“Witnessing their continual growth is immensely rewarding for us. We have several open opportunities to become a part of our expanding team.”

The company is actively recruiting for several positions in Salisbury. Interested candidates can learn more and apply for jobs at https://reliancemt365.com/career-opportunities/.