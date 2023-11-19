Preview: County commissioners to consider moving forward with Health Department renovations
Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 19, 2023
SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will consider a proposal for services from ADW Architects, the company handling the planning process for the West End Plaza renovations, during the upcoming meeting on Monday.
The proposal would allow ADW to move into the next phase of the Rowan County Health Department project, which would be the actual construction of the interior and exterior renovations.
The board will consider authorizing the county manager to pay the company’s fee of $1,279,562, or 6.75 percent of the total cost of the project, for handling the renovations.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday and will be held at the Rowan County Administration building located at 130 W. Innes St. in Salisbury. The other agenda items that will be discussed include:
- The commissioners will consider selling their interests in multiple properties to the town of East Spencer. Currently, the town and the county have joint interest in the properties. According to East Spencer Town Manager Michael Douglas’ request, the town is attempting to sell one of the properties.
- The commissioners will hold a legislative hearing on a request for a conditional district to establish a yard-waste recycling site in the 5800 block of Wright Road in Enochville. The request was recommended by the county’s planning board during its September meeting. For more information, go to https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/09/27/planning-board-approves-enochville-recycling-site-after-contentious-discussion/.
- The commissioners will hold a legislative hearing on a rezoning request for a 1.68-acre property on Bee Lake Drive. The owner is requesting the property be rezoned from Manufactured Home Park to Rural Agricultural.
- The commissioners will hold a legislative hearing on a rezoning request from the owner of Tiger World. The request would create a conditional district, allowing for the park’s expansion as well as making it a conforming use. The request was recommended by the planning board during its September meeting. For more information, go to https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/09/27/tiger-world-expansion-plans-recommended-by-planning-board/.
- The commissioners will hold a quasi-judicial hearing on a special use permit requested by the owner of Tiger World. The permit would allow for the park to create a recreational vehicle park and “glamping” sites.