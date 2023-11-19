Preview: County commissioners to consider moving forward with Health Department renovations Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 19, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will consider a proposal for services from ADW Architects, the company handling the planning process for the West End Plaza renovations, during the upcoming meeting on Monday.

The proposal would allow ADW to move into the next phase of the Rowan County Health Department project, which would be the actual construction of the interior and exterior renovations.

The board will consider authorizing the county manager to pay the company’s fee of $1,279,562, or 6.75 percent of the total cost of the project, for handling the renovations.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday and will be held at the Rowan County Administration building located at 130 W. Innes St. in Salisbury. The other agenda items that will be discussed include: