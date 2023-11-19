City of Kannapolis Thanksgiving holiday information Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 19, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — All city of Kannapolis offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. There will be no garbage, recycling, yard waste or loose leaf collection service on Thanksgiving Day, and there will also be no loose leaf or yard waste collection on Friday, Nov. 24.

Garbage and recycling will operate on a one-day delay — (Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday). Garbage, recycling, loose leaf and yard waste collections will resume on a regular schedule beginning Monday, Nov. 27.

For more information, download the free CARTology app from the Apple and Google Play stores.