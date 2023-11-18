Three-alarm fire extinguished without injuries Published 1:50 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

1 of 2

GRANITE QUARRY — A structure fire just outside of Granite Quarry that was upgraded to a three-alarm fire was extinguished by firefighters without any injuries on Saturday.

A fire official on the scene said that the fire started around 12:30 p.m. on the back patio of the home, located in the 500 block of Coley Road. The fire was likely started while the owner was grilling on the back patio. All of the residents of the home were able to escape without suffering any injuries.

The fire engulfed the patio, causing extensive damage, according to the official. The inside of the home was left mostly untouched by the flames but still suffered from a large amount of smoke damage. The fire was ruled under control around thirty minutes later.

Rockwell Rural Fire Department was the first department on the scene. Granite Quarry, Salisbury, Faith, West Liberty and Rockwell Fire Departments all assisted with fighting the blaze.

Red Cross officials responded to the scene to assist the residents.