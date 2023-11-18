One injured after Saturday shooting Published 8:34 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

SALISBURY — One person was injured in a shooting at the Brenner Crossing Apartments on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Salisbury Police Department confirmed.

The victim was transported to the hospital, according to the police spokesperson. They had reportedly suffered a gunshot wound that left them with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the apartment complex, which is located off of Brenner Avenue.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.