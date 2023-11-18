High school basketball: Cougar boys start strong

CHINA GROVE — It was raining 3s in the Carson gym on opening night.

The Cougar boys drilled 16 from the bonus distance in Friday’s 75-48 win against Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant started strong, but Carson started taking control in the second quarter and led 35-28 at halftime. Then the Cougars dominated the second half.

Carson has three returning starters and several experienced reserves to go with a touted freshman group.

The freshmen, transfers who played varsity ball as Rockwell Christian eighth-graders, shined right away. Jacob Mills debuted for the Cougars with six 3-pointers and 27 points. CP Perry got  in foul trouble, but had 12 points and 10 assists. He made two 3-pointers.

Juniors Colin Ball and Jonah Drye have put a lot of points in the scorebook for the Cougars, and they stayed busy. They combined for seven 3-pointers and 28 points.

Freshman post Drew Neve also made a 3-pointer.

“Jacob shot it really good and Colin and Chasen Hall rebounded well,” head coach Brian Perry said. “Lots to improve on, but for a first game, it was good.”

Carson will play A.L. Brown at home on Nov. 28.

 

Mount Pleasant     18    10   10   10   — 48

Carson                    16      19    21   19 —  75

Mount Pleasant — K. Cheek 11, C. Perkins 9, Latney 9, Hollis 6, B. Cheek 5, Barbee 5, R. Perkins 3.

Carson — Mills 27, Ball 16, Drye 12, Perry 12, McGruder 4, Neve 3, Hall 1

 

 

 

