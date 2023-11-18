College women’s soccer: Catawba is still alive … and kicking Published 11:48 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s women’s soccer team is in the regional final.

The 9th-ranked Indians haven’t been in a regional final since 2005.

The Indians trailed North Georgia 1-0 forever on Saturday night at Frock Field, but they scored the equalizer in the 87th minute. Bree Ehmer scored, with Lillie Rusher (Salisbury) making the cross for the assist.

The teams went to overtime 1-all.

It was Ehmer’s night, and the freshman, who had five shots on goal, scored again to decide the match. She put in the follow after a shot by Helen Summerell was deflected.

Hannah Dunn didn’t score, which is unusual, but she had two shots on goal.

Catawba out-shot North Georgia 17-6, but the Nighthawks took a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 45th minute.

The Indians had a 10-2 edge in shots on frame. Ashley Hughes made one save.

OVERTIME

– Ehmer’s shot on goal was saved in the 97th minute

– Summerell’s shot was saved, but Ehmer followed up with the game-winner in the 100th minute

Catawba will face the winner of the Columbus State-Lenoir-Rhyne game that is being played on Sunday.

The regional final will be played on Nov. 30 or Dec. 1. Time and location are TBA.