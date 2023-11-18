College women’s basketball: Triple-double for NCCU freshman Bryant Published 6:09 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

Staff report

DURHAM — North Carolina Central freshman Kyla Bryant (Salisbury) had a stat sheet-stuffing triple-double in Friday’s 132-22 romp against Mid-Atlantic Christian.

Bryant shot 4-for-4 on 3-pointers and scored 21 points as the Eagles (1-2) got their first win. She had 10 assists and 10 steals.

The 10 steals marked a program record for the Division I era for N.C. Central.

The 10 steals also were one more than the career high that her mother, Lakai Brice, posted in a Hall of Fame career at Catawba.

The triple-double was only the third in program history and was the first since 2007. She’s the first freshman to get a T-D.

Bryant only played 29 minutes. She wasn’t far from a quadruple-double, as she had seven rebounds.