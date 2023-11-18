Blotter for Nov. 18: police chase on interstate ended with stop sticks Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

SALISBURY — A Gastonia man was arrested after police say he led them on a chase down Interstate 85, off the interstate and then back on before stop sticks put an end to the chase on Wednesday.

Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a rental car for speeding on I-85 when the driver allegedly failed to stop and began to speed up, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. At some point during the chase, deputies identified the car as being a rental car.

The driver then exited onto Old Concord Road where he made a loop along county roads. The driver returned then returned to the interstate. On I-85, police reportedly continued the chase before eventually deploying stop sticks near the Peeler Road exit, which ended the incident around 4:30 in the morning.

Deputies arrested the driver, identified as 27-year-old Razion Jamal Goode from Gastonia. During the arrest, deputies discovered that he had prior warrants for his arrest as well as a revoked driver’s license.

Goode was charged with reckless driving, possession of up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, driving while license revoked, felony flee to elude, unsafe tires and two counts of speeding on Nov. 15. He was given a bond of $110,000 and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 600 block of East Innes Street at 2:19 a.m. on Oct. 16. It was reported on Nov. 16.

Weapons and narcotics were seized from a residence in the 1500 block of North Jackson Street between 8:32 a.m. on Aug 1 and 11 a.m. on Aug. 15.

Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 2 p.m. on Nov. 16. The total estimated loss was $407.

A larceny occurred in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard between midnight on Nov. 14 and 3 p.m. on Nov. 16. The total estimated loss was $68.

Fraud by false pretenses occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 5 p.m. on Nov. 16. The total estimated loss was $130.

A larceny occurred in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16. The total estimated loss was $26.

Credit card fraud occurred in the 100 block of South Avalon Drive between 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 and noon on Nov. 12. It was reported on Nov. 16. The total estimated loss was $428.

Credit card fraud occurred in the 1600 block of East Innes Street between 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 and noon on Nov. 16. The total estimated loss was $37.

Glenn Gilbert Sanders, 62, was charged with concealment of merchandise on Nov. 17.

Myron Levonte Riley, 24, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Nov. 17.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports