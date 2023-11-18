Area Sports Briefs: Dextraze commits to L-R Published 6:18 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

From staff reports

South Rowan slugger Kynlee Dextraze announced an early commitment to Lenoir-Rhyne’s softball program.

The 5-foot-10 junior also competes in basketball and volleyball for the Raiders.

The infielder batted .312 with five homers and 20 RBIs as a sophomore.

Women’s soccer

Catawba advanced in the D-II playoffs on Thursday with a 3-0 win against UNC Pembroke,

Sydney Jimmo, Hannah Dunn and Bree Ehmer scored goals. Ashley Hughes had the shutout in goal.

Catawba played North Georgia in a regional semifinal on Thursday.

HS football

A.L. Brown’s Mekhi Herron, Tai Buster, Chaz Knox and Todd Massey made All-Greater Metro Conference.

HS boys soccer

Gray Stone played in Saturday’s 1A state championship match. The Knights took on Hobbton at 2:30 p.m. in MacPherson Stadium in Browns Summitt

The Knights’ boys program made the final for the first time.

The Community School of Davidson team that beat Salisbury played in Saturday’s 2A championship game.

College baseball

Catawba’s fall baseball World Series is ongoing.

Payne Stolsworth (West Rowan) pitched six shutout innings on Thursday. Bo Rusher (Salisbury) and Logan Rogers (Carson) homered.

•••

Austin Fine pitched six innings and struck out eight on Wednesday.

Cole Hales (Carson) had a run-scoring double and the save.

Local golf

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Nick Lyerly (East Rowan, UNC Greensboro) did not advance to the Final Stage of PGA Tour Q-School qualifying.

Lyerly was good on Friday, shooting 2-under 70, with three birdies and a lone bogey, but he tied for 31st at 72-72-70-70. He was 4-under for the tournament.

The cutline fell at 8-under.

The top 15 (and tied) advanced to Final Stage.

The Tournament Committee for the annual Corbin Hills Sunday Afternoon Regulars’ Holiday Classic announced that this year’s tournament will be held at Corbin Hills Golf Club on Sunday, Dec. 10, with a shotgun start set for noon.

The popular tournament uses a four players per team Texas Scramble format and raises funds for The Salisbury Post Christmas Happiness Fund.

Interested local golfers are encouraged to form their own 4 player team and sign up by contacting the Corbin Hills Golf Club or by email at corbinchristmastourney@gmail.com.

This year’s tournament is being played in memory of Gary McNeely and Verne McCombs, who were long-time active members of Corbin Hills and the Rowan County golf community.

Defending champions Chuck Stockford, Steve Gegorek, Roger Lyerly and Nick Lyerly led last year’s tourney with a tournament record score of 24 under par.

The 2022 tournament raised over $4,000 for The Salisbury Post’s Christmas Happiness Fund.

College football

Catawba’s All-South Atlantic Conference player was wide receiver Bo Pryor.

Making All-Piedmont Division were Pryor, QB Preston Brown, running back Marquece Williams, kicker Bryson Sims, offensive lineman Cameron Ivy-Young. and DB Deno Wardlow.

•••

Long-time head coach Joe Reich stepped down and will become athletic director for the Bulldogs.

College volleyball

Tusculum beat Wingate to take its first South Atlantic Conference championship.

College basketball

Kyla Bryant (Salisbury) scored 18 points for N.C. Central in an 82-52 loss to Wofford.

•••

Columbia International’s Bethany Rymer (South Rowan) had 15 points and seven rebounds in a 78-74 loss to Columbia.

•••

Guilford’s Carleigh Perry (Carson) had seven points and seven rebounds in a 78-65 loss to Brevard.