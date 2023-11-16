Three showings left for “Junie B. in Jingle Bells Batman Smells” Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

SALISBURY — There is still time to catch “Junie B. in Jingle Bells Batman Smells” at the Norvell Theatre in downtown Salisbury.

“Junie B. in Jungle Bells Batman Smells” is all about Junie B.

In the production, Junie B. is super excited about the upcoming holiday sing-along and Secret Santa gift exchange at her school. Too bad tattletale May keeps ruining all of Junie B.’s fun. So, when Junie B. draws May’s name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her nemesis a lesson. But will the Christmas spirit of peace and goodwill interfere before she can give you-know-who what she deserves? A hilarious and endearing tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes: Vida Mejia, Dorie Clark, Ana Dufour, Aymen Bronson, Sessaleigh Hill, Olivia Eggers, Troy Krieg, Nixon Brown, Zen Mejia, Aidan Melton, Zana Smyre, Zoey Waters, Anelise Roy, Zoey Rakes, Brooke Ijames, Lydia Bronson and Ada Bronson.

Producing Partner: Edward and Susan Norvell

Performance Schedule

Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

The Norvell Theater is located at 135 East Fisher St. in Salisbury.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471.

For more information, go to the Piedmont Players Theatre website or contact Artistic Director Bradley Moore directly at bradley.moore@piedmontplayers.com.