Mount Zion hosts annual community Thanksgiving worship Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

The Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Salisbury will celebrate the Season of Thanksgiving & Thanksliving by hosting the annual community Thanksgiving worship on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m., at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. The church is located at 1920 Shirley Avenue in Salisbury.

Bishop Harvey L. Rice, a retired pastor of Mount Calvary Holy Church of Salisbury, will deliver the message. The Mount Zion Praise Team and Music Ministry of Mount Zion will lead devotional praise and the Congregational Ministry of Music. Dr. Nilous M. Avery II is host pastor.

Dress is casual and everyone is asked to bring canned goods or non-perishable food items, which will be distributed to local agencies to assist local families in need. For more information, contact the church office at 704-637-0954.