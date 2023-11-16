Letters to the editor: Nov. 16 Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

Fame group seeks public support

As Veterans Day has come and gone with the wholesome regards of community support for our Armed Forces, surviving and past, Fame Preservation Group, Inc welcomes the general public to take part in our continued fundraising campaign driven to achieve our goal of installing a historical marker to highlight a mass grave of 176 Confederate veterans.

Buried abroad within Old Lutheran Cemetery where the Fame Confederate Monument now stands, 176 headstones remain as memorials to unmarked graves to those service members who perished in the former military hospital located on North Long Street nestled against the Southern Railway.

Being facilitated by Salisbury Marble and Granite and the City of Salisbury, our Treasury currently has 60 percent of the financial means necessary to achieve this project that has been quoted at $5,296 to accommodate for Salisbury Pink Granite at 60 inches tall, 26 inches wide and 6 inches in depth with a concrete foundation overlooking the military markers, Fame and where the hospital once stood.

Fame Preservation Group, Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity organization which is seeking to achieve this project to better educate the public and provide a means of historical preservation for future generations to enjoy and all of the financial donations made will go to this endeavor alone. As our first major milestone as a historical society, this will be exciting to accomplish.

A dedication ceremony will be hosted with an honor guard present where regards will be given in a formal manner when that time comes.

Donations can be mailed to PO box 794, Granite Quarry, NC.

— Gregory Lambeth II

Better location systems needed for first responders

A recent emergency at the City Park necessitated a 911 call. The ambulance response was delayed due to not being able to provide 911 a detailed address of the City Park. Thankfully, the City Park’s AED (defibrillator) was not needed. EMS took over when they arrived and transported the patient to the hospital. Since time is critical in emergencies, it would be beneficial if all stationary AEDs have its full address visible, and 911 having the locations of all AEDs in a GPS database that would allow quicker response times.

— Frank Eason,

Salisbury