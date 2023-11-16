Harold B. Jarrett American Legion Post 342 hosts appreciation luncheon Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

SALISBURY — A veterans appreciation luncheon was held at Harold B. Jarrett American Legion Post 342 in Salisbury on Nov. 9.

It was the seventh anniversary of providing a meal and fellowship to local veterans and their spouses.

Operation Toy Solider was incorporated into the event; allowing attendees to gift toys to military children in North Carolina.

Powles Staton Funeral Home was assisted by members of Rowan County Sheriff’s Department, Rowan County Register of Deeds Office, Food Lion and the Hot Dog Shack. Approximately 375 veterans and family members attended the appreciation lunch.