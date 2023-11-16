Former Salisbury school board chair, longtime rotarian Reid Leonard died Wednesday Published 12:07 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

SALISBURY — Longtime Salisbury Board of Education Chairman Reid Leonard died on Wednesday. He was 96.

In an email to the Salisbury Rotary Club, President Cindy Fink announced that Leonard died at 12:43 p.m.

“We recognized Reid Leonard yesterday afternoon immediately after our Rotary meeting,” Fink said in the message. “He posed for photographs, told stories, and shared smiles and hugs with all who visited him.

“Reid was a shining star in Salisbury! What a tremendous man and Rotarian! We will keep his wife, Mary Sue, and his family in our prayers.”

During the Tuesday meeting, Salisbury city councilor David Post presented Leonard with the naming of the Patriot’s Arch at the Rotary Flag Concourse in his honor.

In a phone call, Fink said that Leonard had been a Rotarian for 73 years.

Leonard was also known for his directorial roles with the Piedmont Players Theatre and his efforts to erect a war memorial at Salisbury City Park among other projects.

Funeral arrangements will be shared as they become available.