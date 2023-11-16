College women’s soccer: Catawba advances in D-II playoffs

Published 9:59 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

By Post Sports

Catawba's Bree Ehmer 27, photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

 

SALISBURY — Catawba’s women’s soccer team advanced in the Division II playoffs on Thursday with a 3-0 win against UNC Pembroke.

Sydney Jimmo scored the first goal at Frock Field in front of 244 fans, with an assist by Kelly Havens.

An unassisted goal by Bree Ehmer made it 2-0 at halftime.

Hannah Dunn scored the final goal for the second-seeded Indians (18-2-1).

Seventh-seeded UNC Pembroke closed the season with a 12-4-3 record.

North Georgia and Wingate tied 1-all in the other match played in Salisbury on Thursday. North Georgia advanced with a 3-1 edge in a penalty kick shootout.

Catawba will play North Georgia at Frock Field at 6 p.m. on Saturday in a Southeast Regional semifinal.

 

