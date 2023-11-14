Overton Elementary hosts first Veterans Appreciation Breakfast Published 12:04 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

SALISBURY — Overton Elementary School recently held its first Veterans Appreciation Breakfast and Program as part of the school’s new focus on service, achievement, inclusion and leadership.

According to school counselor Rosemary Wood, 14 veterans, whose service includes U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps and who are connected to the school in various capacities, attended the event.

Veteran grandparents and parents enjoyed a special breakfast with their scholars and priority seating along with other special guests.

Principal Marae Reid recognized two of the special guests, Sergeant Bob Price and Mr. Dan Haddock with the American Legion, as having been the impetus for the event due to their service and support for Overton Elementary’s flag patrol which was newly formed during the last school year.

Other special guests included Reid’s Aunt Robin Pharr who is a veteran and a community supporter of the school event and veteran and Pastor Timothy Bates, George Bates and Dr. Roy Dennis with Man-Up Monday who stood together as Bates delivered a message about the importance of the Overton scholars learning about and providing service to others and showing appreciation for those who have already served.

All attendees took in special musical performances from third and fourth grade scholars under the direction of music teacher Laura Brock.

Overton art teacher Cavel Johnson created and presented an original piece of art in appreciation of the veterans and led the students in personally thanking each veteran in attendance with a card created in his art class.