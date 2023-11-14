China Grove receives $1.175 million from state for local improvements Published 12:05 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

CHINA GROVE — N.C. Rep. Kevin Crutchfield was recently in China Grove to present a check to present more than $1 million awarded to the town in the latest state budget.

The official amount was $1.175 million.

“I am very pleased of the work I and my fellow colleagues in the General Assembly have accomplished to help our constituents,” Crutchfield said. “This ability to bring financial assistance to the town of China Grove shows what can be accomplished when your local and state government leaders collaborate together.”

The money is broken down into two components. For China Grove’s downtown revitalization project, the funding brought in $825,000. China Grove recently received a $680,000 rural transformation grant for downtown revitalization.

The latest injection is intended to fill the funding gap for the design and construction of China Grove’s Main Street and downtown streetscaping project which will include: sidewalks; bulb-outs and crosswalks; planters; handrails; landscaping; wayfinding signage; and Hanna Park improvements like tables, chairs lighting and landscaping.

The remaining $350,000 will be allocated to the China Grove’s Westside neighborhood. The historically Black community’s public infrastructure is in poor condition and subject to flash floods during storm events. The funding will contribute to design services and construction for infrastructure upgrades in the neighborhood including streets, storm drains and pedestrian facilities.

During an assembly address in Raleigh, Crutchfield thanked China Grove council member Cheryl Sheets for her perseverance to push for the funding.

“I would like to recognize councilwoman Cheryl Sheets of China Grove for her hard work and dedication to the town of China Grove,” Crutchfield said. “Her passion for her community and collaboration has helped make improvements that would not be possible without her efforts.”