College women’s soccer: L-R takes SAC title Published 2:10 am Monday, November 13, 2023

Staff report

MATTHEWS — Lenoir-Rhyne won the South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer tournament on Sunday.

Second-seeded Catawba and the top-seeded Bears battled to a 2-all deadlock after 110 minutes.

L-R won the championship with a 4-1 advantage in a PK session.

Catawba took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Hannah Dunn. L-R equalized when Ria Acton scored after a free kick.

Acton converted on a PK after a Catawba foul in the box to put the Bears up 2-1. Dunn scored again for the Indians for a deadlock at the end of regulation.

Neither team scored in the overtimes.

The MVP was L-R’s Ella Garnder, who had the clinching PK.

Catawba’s Dunn, Eileen Woodings and Kelly Havens were named to the all-tournament team.

L-R clinched the SAC’s automatic berth for the playoffs.

The bracket will be announced on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Limestone won the men’s championship.