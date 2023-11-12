Nothing but Net: Food Lion Feeds partners with colleges to nourish neighbors Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 12, 2023

Score to Give More partnership increases participation; adds women’s college basketball teams

SALISBURY — As the college basketball season sets to officially tipoff, the fifth season of Food Lion Feeds’ Score to Give More program will bring together a record 53 collegiate basketball programs, including 14 women’s teams. This represents an increase in participation compared to the previous year and helps nourish more neighbors experiencing hunger. Through this collaboration to address food insecurity, Food Lion Feeds will help provide 100 meals (up to 30,000 meals per team) for every free throw made. The effort benefits Feeding America partner food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

“By expanding our partnership to include women’s basketball programs, we are able to increase awareness about food insecurity in our communities through Food Lions Feeds’ Score to Give More program,” said Kevin Durkee, manager of the Food Lion Feeds program. “Taking advantage of every free throw made, we engage college students in the fight against hunger. In addition to nourishing our neighbors, we look forward to an exciting collegiate basketball season through these partnerships.”

In 2023, Food Lion Feeds’ Score to Give More program has expanded from 33 to 53 men’s and women’s teams across Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. The unique program will benefit 19 Feeding America local partner food banks serving communities where each school is located. Since 2019, Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 3.2 million meals through the combination of regular season and tournament free throws made by players.

The Score to Give More campaign is one of many efforts Food Lion Feeds leads in partnership with college campuses. In addition to this collegiate effort, Food Lion Feeds also teams up with universities for its Sack to Give Back campaign, providing 1,000 meals (up to 30,000 meals per school) for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution.

School School Location Food Bank benefiting from Meal Donations Appalachian State University Boone, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC Bluefield State University (Men’s) Bluefield, WV Mountaineer Food Bank Bluefield State University (Women’s) Bluefield, WV Mountaineer Food Bank Bowie State University (Men’s) Bowie, MD Maryland Food Bank Bowie State University (Women’s) Bowie, MD Maryland Food Bank Catawba College Salisbury, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Claflin University (Men’s) Orangeburg, SC Harvest Hope Food Bank Claflin University (Women’s) Orangeburg, SC Harvest Hope Food Bank Coastal Carolina University Conway, SC Lowcountry Food Bank Duke University Durham, NC Inter-Faith Food Shuttle East Carolina University Greenville, NC Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC Elizabeth City State University (Men’s) Elizabeth City, NC Food Bank of the Albemarle Elizabeth City State University (Women’s) Elizabeth City, NC Food Bank of the Albemarle Elon University Elon, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC Fayetteville State University (Men’s) Fayetteville, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC Fayetteville State University (Women’s) Fayetteville, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC Georgia Southern University Statesboro, GA America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia James Madison University Harrisonburg, VA Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Johnson C. Smith University (Men’s) Charlotte, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Johnson C. Smith University (Women’s) Charlotte, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Liberty University Lynchburg, VA Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Lincoln University (Men’s) Oxford, PA Food Bank of Delaware Lincoln University (Women’s) Oxford, PA Food Bank of Delaware Livingstone College (Men’s) Salisbury, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Livingstone College (Women’s) Salisbury, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Greensboro, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC North Carolina State University Raleigh, NC Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC Old Dominion University Norfolk, VA Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore Shaw University (Men’s) Raleigh, NC Inter-Faith Food Shuttle Shaw University (Women’s) Raleigh, NC Inter-Faith Food Shuttle South Carolina State University Orangeburg, SC Harvest Hope Food Bank St. Augustine’s University (Men’s) Raleigh, NC Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC St. Augustine’s University (Women’s) Raleigh, NC Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC Tennessee Tech University Cookeville, TN Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle TN Towson University Towson, MD Maryland Food Bank University of Delaware (Men’s) Newark, DE Food Bank of Delaware University of Delaware (Women’s) Newark, DE Food Bank of Delaware University of Maryland (Men’s) Adelphi, MD Capital Area Food Bank University of Maryland (Women’s) Adelphi, MD Capital Area Food Bank University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC Inter-Faith Food Shuttle University of North Carolina at Greensboro Greensboro, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC University of North Carolina at Pembroke Pembroke, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC University of Richmond Richmond, VA Feed More University of South Carolina Columbia, SC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Virginia State University (Men’s) Petersburg, VA Feed More Virginia State University (Women’s) Petersburg, VA Feed More Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, VA Feeding Southwest Virginia Virginia Union University (Men’s) Richmond, VA Feed More Virginia Union University (Women’s) Richmond, VA Feed More Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC William and Mary College Williamsburg, VA Virginia Peninsula Foodbank Winston-Salem State University (Men’s) Winston-Salem, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC Winston-Salem State University (Women’s) Winston-Salem, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, go to foodlion.com/feeds.