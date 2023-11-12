Nothing but Net: Food Lion Feeds partners with colleges to nourish neighbors

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 12, 2023

By Staff Report

Score to Give More partnership increases participation; adds women’s college basketball teams

SALISBURY — As the college basketball season sets to officially tipoff, the fifth season of Food Lion Feeds’ Score to Give More program will bring together a record 53 collegiate basketball programs, including 14 women’s teams. This represents an increase in participation compared to the previous year and helps nourish more neighbors experiencing hunger. Through this collaboration to address food insecurity, Food Lion Feeds will help provide 100 meals (up to 30,000 meals per team) for every free throw made. The effort benefits Feeding America partner food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

“By expanding our partnership to include women’s basketball programs, we are able to increase awareness about food insecurity in our communities through Food Lions Feeds’ Score to Give More program,” said Kevin Durkee, manager of the Food Lion Feeds program. “Taking advantage of every free throw made, we engage college students in the fight against hunger. In addition to nourishing our neighbors, we look forward to an exciting collegiate basketball season through these partnerships.”

In 2023, Food Lion Feeds’ Score to Give More program has expanded from 33 to 53 men’s and women’s teams across Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. The unique program will benefit 19 Feeding America local partner food banks serving communities where each school is located. Since 2019, Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 3.2 million meals through the combination of regular season and tournament free throws made by players.

The Score to Give More campaign is one of many efforts Food Lion Feeds leads in partnership with college campuses. In addition to this collegiate effort, Food Lion Feeds also teams up with universities for its Sack to Give Back campaign, providing 1,000 meals (up to 30,000 meals per school) for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution.

School School Location Food Bank benefiting from Meal Donations
Appalachian State University Boone, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
Bluefield State University (Men’s) Bluefield, WV Mountaineer Food Bank
Bluefield State University (Women’s) Bluefield, WV Mountaineer Food Bank
Bowie State University (Men’s) Bowie, MD Maryland Food Bank
Bowie State University (Women’s) Bowie, MD Maryland Food Bank
Catawba College Salisbury, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Claflin University (Men’s) Orangeburg, SC Harvest Hope Food Bank
Claflin University (Women’s) Orangeburg, SC Harvest Hope Food Bank
Coastal Carolina University Conway, SC Lowcountry Food Bank
Duke University Durham, NC Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
East Carolina University Greenville, NC Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Elizabeth City State University (Men’s) Elizabeth City, NC Food Bank of the Albemarle
Elizabeth City State University (Women’s) Elizabeth City, NC Food Bank of the Albemarle
Elon University Elon, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
Fayetteville State University (Men’s) Fayetteville, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC
Fayetteville State University (Women’s) Fayetteville, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC
Georgia Southern University Statesboro, GA America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
James Madison University Harrisonburg, VA Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Johnson C. Smith University (Men’s) Charlotte, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Johnson C. Smith University (Women’s) Charlotte, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Liberty University Lynchburg, VA Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Lincoln University (Men’s) Oxford, PA Food Bank of Delaware
Lincoln University (Women’s) Oxford, PA Food Bank of Delaware
Livingstone College (Men’s) Salisbury, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Livingstone College (Women’s) Salisbury, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Greensboro, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
North Carolina State University Raleigh, NC Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Old Dominion University Norfolk, VA Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore
Shaw University (Men’s) Raleigh, NC Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
Shaw University (Women’s) Raleigh, NC Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
South Carolina State University Orangeburg, SC Harvest Hope Food Bank
St. Augustine’s University (Men’s) Raleigh, NC Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
St. Augustine’s University (Women’s) Raleigh, NC Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Tennessee Tech University Cookeville, TN Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle TN
Towson University Towson, MD Maryland Food Bank
University of Delaware (Men’s) Newark, DE Food Bank of Delaware
University of Delaware (Women’s) Newark, DE Food Bank of Delaware
University of Maryland (Men’s) Adelphi, MD Capital Area Food Bank
University of Maryland (Women’s) Adelphi, MD Capital Area Food Bank
University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
University of North Carolina at Greensboro Greensboro, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
University of North Carolina at Pembroke Pembroke, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC
University of Richmond Richmond, VA Feed More
University of South Carolina Columbia, SC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Virginia State University (Men’s) Petersburg, VA Feed More
Virginia State University (Women’s) Petersburg, VA Feed More
Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, VA Feeding Southwest Virginia
Virginia Union University (Men’s) Richmond, VA Feed More
Virginia Union University (Women’s) Richmond, VA Feed More
Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
William and Mary College Williamsburg, VA Virginia Peninsula Foodbank
Winston-Salem State University (Men’s) Winston-Salem, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
Winston-Salem State University (Women’s) Winston-Salem, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, go to foodlion.com/feeds.

