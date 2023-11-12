From planning board to alderman: Landis resident takes legislative leap Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 12, 2023

LANDIS — Two seats on the Landis Board of Aldermen were up for grabs during Tuesday’s election. One was secured by the current mayor pro tem, Ashley Stewart. However, the other seat was captured by a newcomer — Ryan Nelms.

Nelms has served as the Landis Planning Board president in addition to other volunteer posts that he has held around the town. Having an inside track on the inner workings of Landis’s government gives him a head start where others might have more of a learning curve.

“(Being on the planning board), I was able to learn proper procedures,” Nelms said. “It also helped me learn how a municipality operates.”

Now, as a legislator for his town, Nelms is eager to see those projects he was initially responsible for recommending to the board through to their conclusions.

“I believe I’ll be able to see the developments and projects in the final process,” Nelms said. “I’ll also be more knowledgeable about ordinances.”

Nelms is also looking forward to getting to work on tackling the challenges and opportunities that currently face Landis.

“(We need) Infrastructure to grow,” Nelms said. “Landis is now on the map for businesses and developments. We need to be as proactive as we can be.”

Stewart and Nelms were the only two candidates in the race for the two seats. Stewart received 283 votes and Nelms received 257 votes.