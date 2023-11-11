Partners In Learning fashion show celebrates those with special needs, raises $16,000 Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

SALISBURY — The 7th annual Special Needs Fashion Show was a resounding success, raising over $16,000 for the Shirley P. Ritchie Scholarship Fund.

The event featured 12 models with special needs walking the runway and sharing their stories and was packed to the brim with supporters.

Kathy Ingold and her husband, Dennis, were among the many guests.

“I was so inspired by the models and their families at the Special Needs Fashion Show,” Kathy Ingold said. “Their stories were heartwarming, and their courage was inspiring. I’m proud to support the Shirley P. Ritchie Scholarship Fund, which is helping to make a real difference in the lives of children and families with special needs.”

Partners In Learning Development Director Amy Vestal thanks the donors especially.

“They allow us to provide the much-needed services to children and families at free or reduced cost,” Vestal said. “We also want to thank our many sponsors who made this event possible: Salisbury Pediatric Associates, Celia and Steve Jarrett, Hotwire Communications, Carolina Stamping, Carl and Susie Ritchie, Novant Health, RSG Services, Bud and Betty Mickle, Rowan Heath and Wellness, Lyn and Jay Boulter, Fisher Greene Insurance, Family of Jacob Usher, 3 Jems, Anna Craig, Pee Dee Outfitters, Caniche, Local Focal – Maddison Renee, and Oxford + Lee.”

The dynamic duo, Hen Henderlite and Shari Graham, switched gears from being party planners to the evening’s emcees, keeping the crowd entertained and engaged. Henderlite and Graham’s humor, encouragement and compassion helped to create a truly special evening for everyone involved.

Executive Director Norma Honeycutt recalls the feeling from the event, which was the first fashion show at the organization’s new facility, which was just unveiled last month.

“It was an amazing event that raised much-needed funds and showed our community the strength and resilience of these incredible kids,” Honeycutt said. “This was the first of many events to come at our new site. I am looking forward to them all.”

An anonymous donor pledged to match up to $10,000 in donations from now until the end of November.

That means that every dollar donated will be doubled, making the impact even greater.

The Shirley P. Ritchie Scholarship Fund supports children and families with special needs with therapy, family support services, adaptive equipment, training and early education. Your donation will help to ensure that all children with special needs have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Meliya Harris walked with her daughter, Sylvia, in the show.

“Partners In Learning is a community of professionals who support you and your child inside and outside of the classroom,” Harris said.

Two-year-old Sylvia has Global Developmental Delays and has been part of Partners In Learning programs since she was six weeks old. One in six children is diagnosed with a developmental delay, which requires early intervention services to help them meet their milestones. Sylvia took her first unassisted steps at 17 months and now runs and climbs constantly. Her expressive speech has also blossomed during the past month.