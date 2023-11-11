Depot Street delight: Cleveland Community Day packages small-town charm into fun-filled outing
Published 12:10 am Saturday, November 11, 2023
1 of 4
A balloon artist attempts to brighten up a Cleveland Communty Day visitor's afternoon. - Chandler Inions
The Food Pantry at South River was just one of the organizations represented at the 2nd annual Cleveland Community Day. Pictured, from left, Tina and Mike Alstrop. - Submitted
A couple of teams try their luck on the cornhole boards at Cleveland Community Day. - Chandler Inions
Nothing like a little flavored ice to put a smile on your face. - Chandler Inions
CLEVELAND — The 2nd annual Cleveland Community Day featured music, food and craft vendors on Depot Street as residents from the town and surrounding area came out for some fall fun.
The sun was shining, creating a picturesque day for attendees who got to interact with friends and make new ones.