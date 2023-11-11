Depot Street delight: Cleveland Community Day packages small-town charm into fun-filled outing

Published 12:10 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

By Chandler Inions

CLEVELAND — The 2nd annual Cleveland Community Day featured music, food and craft vendors on Depot Street as residents from the town and surrounding area came out for some fall fun.

The sun was shining, creating a picturesque day for attendees who got to interact with friends and make new ones.

