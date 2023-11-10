Southern fire departments converge on Landis house fire Published 7:12 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

LANDIS — Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a structure fire in Landis on Friday night and were able to quell the flame without any injuries.

Landis Fire Chief Jason Smith said that their department responded to a home on South Central Avenue around 5:50 p.m. in reference to reports of a house fire. There they found the “delta”, or right, side of the building on fire. The occupants were able to escape the home without any injuries

Smith said that the homeowner reported difficulties with the home’s heating system, so that could have set the fire. Rowan County Fire Marshalls are investigating the cause of the fire.

Multiple fire departments from throughout southern Rowan County were involved in the response, and Smith said that Kannapolis and China Grove fire departments assisted Landis with attacking the fire. Other responding departments included South Salisbury, Bostian Heights, Locke and Enochville fire departments.

Red Cross officials are assisting the residents of the home with the effects of the fire.