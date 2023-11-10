Man arrested in Tuesday shooting has bond increased Published 12:00 am Friday, November 10, 2023

SALISBURY — A man who was arrested in connection to a shooting on Tuesday that left one person in the hospital had his bond increased during his first court appearance on Thursday.

Michael Daryle Withers, 27, received a $300,000 bond from the judge two days after receiving a $10,000 bond. He posted the lower bond before being fully booked into jail and was released. His bond is listed as $290,000 by Rowan County Detention Center records, because the previously posted bond has been subtracted from the total.

Withers was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries for his alleged role in a shootout at the Woodland Creek Apartments that left one man in the hospital with serious injuries. Police said that at least four cars and three apartments were left riddled with bullet holes after the shooting.

Police say the injured man, 25-year-old Shikese Zontae McEntyre, also played a role in the shooting and has warrants for his arrest.