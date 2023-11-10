Honoring their service: Salisbury celebrates Veterans Day Published 12:10 am Friday, November 10, 2023

SALISBURY — There are several opportunities to honor veterans on Saturday in Salisbury.

Sgt. Alvaro Rosero, a member of the Rowan County Veterans Council, said that a ceremony will be held at the Salisbury VA Healthcare System at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“The ceremony at the VA is going to be in building 6,” Rosero said. Space is limited for that event.

Martha Corriher is set to sing the national anthem, and Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander will make a proclamation.

Salisbury VA interim executive director Charles ‘Dave’ Collins will be speaking, and the Rowan County Honor Guard will be presenting the colors.

The ceremony’s emcee will be Rowan County Veterans Council Chairperson John Dobbs.

Following the ceremony, a parade will be held on the VA campus. The parade begins at 1 p.m., but staging for the event will begin at noon.

“The people who are participating in the parade will be coming in through the Statesville Boulevard. entrance,” Rosero said.

The parade will feature a marching band and local JROTC programs.

Observers of the parade are asked to watch the parade in front of building 2. The valet parking area will be open to the public for parking.

“They asked people not to park on the road (since) that will obstruct the flow of the parade,” Rosero said.

There will be a luncheon at the VFW 3006, located at 1200 Brenner Ave. in Salisbury, from noon to 5 p.m.

Another parade down Main Street in Salisbury will begin at 3 p.m. It starts at the Stallings Memorial Baptist Church and will make its way north on Main Street, concluding by Cemetery Street near the RSS educational building.

Last year’s parade was canceled due to inclement weather.