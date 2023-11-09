Upcoming church events Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

Trinity Presbyterian Church, USA

The Senior Choir of Trinity Presbyterian church, USA, located at 300 South Caldwell Street, Salisbury, will present a fall concert. The concert will be Nov. 12, 2023 at 3 p.m. Please come and support them as they sing a melody of songs under the direction of musician Rev. Samuel Wilkins. They hope to see folks there as they render music to the community. The choir moderator is Cassandra Brown.

The Reach Church

The Reach Church at 722 W Horah St. is holding auditions now for anyone interested in being a part of its Christmas production. There are parts for actors, singers, dancers and even backstage crew. The only ability one needs is availability. Anyone interested should email Linda Hunt at handmaiden64@gmail.com or call the church at 704-637-9955 and leave their contact information.