Spencer renews confidence in Mayor Jonathan Williams Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

SPENCER — Winning by a large margin, Jonathan Williams has retained his position of mayor of Spencer, receiving 206 votes to challenger Tom Strini’s 36 votes.

Williams shared that, collectively, “we have a great staff and a great board, and I think the voters have seen that and the citizens did and they support the board by their votes” thus showing by their votes that they “want to board to continue the work that we set out to do.”

When Williams was first elected, along with many of the existing board, he shared that they worked to develop a strategic plan and therefore look to continue working on that plan, including moving forward with finalizing the design of the Park Plaza Park as they have received grant money.

Additional projects include a large storm water project on 17th Street that they have also received state grant money for with hopes to begin construction in 2024; a partnership with the Rowan Chamber and Idea Center board to start a center for entrepreneurship which would be in Spencer but would be for the entire county; and continue working on the development of a large scale development along the I-85 corridor, in particular the revision of the old North Carolina finishing company.

Williams expressed this appreciation to those who voted as he said, “I can’t even begin to express how grateful I am to our citizens and those who came out to vote.”

He noted his appreciation for those “who had the faith to put me back in” and said he looked forward to doing the great work of Spencer.