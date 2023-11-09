Sen. Carl Ford visits Gray Stone Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

Gray Stone Day School News Service

MISENHEIMER — Gray Stone Day School welcomed a special visitor, Senate Republican Joint Caucus Leader Carl Ford on Nov. 3.

Ford was instrumental in obtaining funding from the North Carolina Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council “Go Outside Grant” used to create a multi-purpose outdoor garden and greenhouse. This funding gives students the opportunity to learn more about the environment of the area, recycling components and research soil composition. The project was designed by Heather Ferguson’s Advanced Placement Earth Environmental Science class.

“We are so appreciative of Senator Ford taking time to visit our campus,” said Helen Nance, chief administrative officer. “His diligent efforts to secure these grant funds provide our students the opportunities to not only explore the great outdoors but solve real-world problems and learn by doing. We are grateful for his support in furthering our mission to engage students in highly challenging courses requiring them to work diligently in and out of the classroom.”

A native of Rowan County, Ford was elected in 2012 and is serving his third term in the North Carolina House. He has served as Committee Chair for the Committee on State and Local Government for two terms.