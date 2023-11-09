Reelected Rockwell aldermen will be first to serve four-year terms Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

ROCKWELL — Three members of the Rockwell Board of Aldermen will make history when they begin their terms next year. The aldermen will become the first of Rockwell’s board to ever serve a four-year term.

The three who will serve the lengthened terms are the incumbents who ran in this year’s election, Dillon Brewer, Chris Cranford and Stephenie Walker. The other two aldermen elected, Jay Stake and Fred West, will serve for two years so that the town can stagger the terms.

“I didn’t really think about in terms of making history, I was just glad to be in the top three. I do look forward to serving for the next three years, I just hope I can make it that long because you never know what can happen,” said Cranford.

Cranford said that he hopes to be able to remain in the mayor pro tem position with the town. The board has historically appointed the leading vote getter, which is Cranford, to the position.

All three said that they felt a sense of pride and happiness that the voters of Rockwell placed them in the top three vote getters.

“I often say, ‘Be the change you want to see in your community,’ and for me, that journey begins anew every morning when I wake up. I’m truly excited to witness this change being put into action with our new board,” said Brewer in a statement on Facebook.

At the end of Election Day, Cranford led the race with 145 votes, Brewer had 103 and Walker had 90 to round out the top three. All election results are unofficial until the board of elections finishes canvassing the votes.