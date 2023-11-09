One race still too close to call in Faith, Dale Peeler joins the board of aldermen Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

FAITH — Four of the five seats on Faith’s Board of Aldermen have been filled, but one race still remains a little too close to call.

Incumbent Brian G. Campbell had an unofficial count of 44 votes by the end of Election Day, but a candidate who did not appear on the ballot just barely had more with 46 votes. That write-in candidate is Laura Evans, who did not launch her campaign in time to make the ballot but still campaigned, according to Rowan County Elections Director Brenda McCubbins. Supplemental absentee ballots have yet to be counted, so that two vote gap could change in the next week.

For the four other seats, incumbents Randall Barger, Jayne Lingle and Gary Gardner all were reelected while Dale Peeler will be the newcomer on the board. Peeler will be effectively stepping into the seat left open by Mayor Pro Tem C.J. Moody’s decision to not run for reelection.

Peeler, who campaigned along with Barger, Evans and Lingle, said that he already has a relationship with all of the members of the board because of his work running the Fun in Faith Summer Concert Series. Peeler said that he appreciates their experience and he is looking forward to learning from it.

“It’s always going to be a learning curve, but we’ve got great knowledge, Gary Gardner’s got a lifetime on the board and Randall has plenty of experience as mayor. We’ve also got the youth and experience, so I’m looking forward to it,” said Peeler.

As for his future goals as a member of the town’s board of aldermen, Peeler said he hopes to help manage the town’s future growth and advances.

“I’m really energetic about trying to see our town grow into the 21st century. I want to see us using grants to help the town grows, but we need to be careful about keeping the town’s spirit as a small town,” said Peeler.

Peeler has served with the town’s fire department since 1983 as a certified EMT. He has also spent time as the president of Faith’s Civitan Club and treasurer of the local Jaycees.

Barger led all vote getters in Faith with 108 by the end of Election Day, with Peeler right behind with 107. Lingle received 86 and Gardner received 59 to take the third and fourth seats on the board. Also receiving votes were challenger Nicholas Putman, who had 34, and Garrett Lynn Yates, who had 27.

The board will appoint the mayor and mayor pro tem from among their own ranks in January.