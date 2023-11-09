Kannapolis City Council to keep all its members Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — For the 2023 Election, all three Kannapolis City Council members who were on the ballot won reelection. Council had three open seats and six total candidates in the race.

Ryan Dayvault and Darrell Jackson received 1,946 (264) and 1,512 (198) votes, respectively. Tom Kincaid captured the final seat up for grabs with 1,330 (166). Kincaid and Milton Smith received the same number of votes in Rowan County, but Smith fell short with the Cabarrus County injection, totaling only 1,159 votes. Jayne Williams received 1,016 (137) total votes and Holden Sides received 853 (106) votes.

Rowan County vote totals are included in parenthesis, with the total number of votes taking into account both Rowan and Cabarrus counties.

Mayor Darrell Hinnant and current city council members Dianne Berry, Jeanne Dixon and Doug Wilson will all be up for reelection in 2025.

Kincaid relates the difference in votes he received in the two counties to the fact that he does most of his work in Cabarrus. After over a decade as a city council member, Kincaid is still honored to be chosen by his fellow constituents. When looking ahead to his upcoming term, Kincaid wants to take a “harder and stronger look” at the unsheltered population in Kannapolis, more specifically, single mothers and children. He thinks the city has been “falling short” regarding the unsheltered population and is seeking to address this issue head on.