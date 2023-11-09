Entire Salisbury City Council is re-elected Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

1 of 5

(Photo gallery features each city councilor taking the oath of office following their election in 2021.)

SALISBURY — There will be no changes to the Salisbury City Council for this upcoming term as voters decided to retain all members who were on the ballot this year. Mayor Karen Alexander also won re-election since she was running unopposed.

The Salisbury City Council had four total open seats in the 2023 Election. Mayor Karen Alexander received 2,203 votes in the mayoral race. In the city council race, Mayor Pro Tem Tamara Sheffield received the most votes with 1,933, Harry “Mac” McLaughlin received 1,867 votes, Anthony Smith received 1,644 votes and David Post received 1,522.

Shanikka Gadson-Harris ran the next closest race with 951 votes cast. Other vote recipients included Gemale Black, Charles Dean and Ra Hasan with 743, 353, and 177 votes, respectively.

“It feels good to get another chance to serve the people of Salisbury,” Smith said. “I feel like we have a good team, we have a great mayor, we’ve got a lot done in the last two years and the next two years we’ll see a lot more growth and a lot of other good things coming down our way. We have a lot more resources to do things that we want to do to serve this community.”

Though Gadson-Harris is disappointed she did not win a seat on the city council, she knows she did her best and that she is “not done” when it comes to running again for public office. Between now and the next election, Gadson-Harris plans on joining more local boards like the Leadership Academy, meet with more residents, and still be an active Salisbury citizen.

Gadson-Harris pointed out her and her team’s inexperience during this year’s election as an obstacle, but is confident knowing what she knows now, that she will be even more equipped to make a difference in 2025.

“Nobody was experienced, none of us. This was my first time, my treasurer’s first time, my manager’s first time. Next time I’m going to have more experienced help and I’ll be more experienced because of having gone through this,” Gadson-Harris said. “I’m going to continue to learn and this won’t be the last of me.”