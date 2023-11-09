Blotter for Nov. 9: Police recover two stolen vehicles reportedly stolen by armed fugitive Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

SALISBURY — Police recovered two vehicles on Tuesday that they believe were stolen by Ethan Ghent, the man who allegedly ran from a traffic stop while armed with a firearm last week.

Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reportedly recovered two stolen vehicles, a GMC truck and a Dodge Ram truck. The trucks were found after the owner of one reported seeing their truck turning onto Martha Jane Road.

Police found the two trucks abandoned on Horse Whisperer Lane and began a search of the area, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. During the search, officers found the GMC truck which had been reported stolen on Monday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the police believe the two vehicles were stolen by Ghent because he was observed in a stolen vehicle on Nov. 1 and three vehicles were reported stolen in the same timeframe. The third vehicle was an Audi that Ghent’s brother was arrested for being in possession of.

The sheriff’s office shared a post on Facebook asking for citizens to be diligent in preventing vehicle thefts.

“Reminder to keep your vehicles secured. Ghent is well known for multiple larceny of motor vehicles. Ghent is to be considered armed and dangerous,” said the post.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

A burglary occurred in the 700 block of Mack Street between 3 p.m. and 6:19 p.m. on Nov. 7.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 1200 block of North Church Street at 10:55 p.m. on Nov. 7.

An assault occurred in the 600 block of Mocksville Avenue at 11:46 p.m. on Nov. 7.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 1300 block of North Church Street between 9 p.m. and 11:57 p.m. on Nov. 7. The total estimated loss was $50.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports: