Ask Us: Why was the Swink Plant property on Highway 29 repaved? Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a feature of the Post where we’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

CHINA GROVE — The Swink Plant located on Main Street near China Grove has been a historically important center of commerce for Rowan County ever since it was opened by Cannon Mills. Recently, the property had its concrete surfaces, such as the parking lot, repaved.

The repaving was done by Waterbury Investment LLC, a California-based investment company that had acquired the property by 2022. The property is now listed for sale by Lee & Associates, a commercial real estate broker, at an asking price of $15 million as a warehouse or industrial space.