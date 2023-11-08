Blotter for Nov. 8
Published 12:02 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023
In Salisbury Police Department reports:
- An assault with a dangerous weapon occurred in the 100 block of Lloyd Street at 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 6.
- An assault occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 6.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
- An assault occurred at Memory Lane in Salisbury between 1:10 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 5.
- A larceny occurred at Wildlife Access Road in Richfield between midnight on Nov. 3 and 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 4. It was reported on Nov. 5.
- Shoplifting occurred at Tingle Drive in Salisbury at 7:19 p.m. on Nov. 5.
- A larceny occurred at Sherrills Ford Road in Salisbury between 10:28 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 8:28 p.m. on Nov. 5. Police reports indicate the stolen property was a firearm.
- Brandon Dashawn Foster, 32, was charged with possession of up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana and driving while his license was revoked on Nov. 5.
- Heather Marie Adkins, 48, was charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner on Nov. 5.
- Joshua Blake Wilhite, 32, was charged with assault on a female on Nov. 5.