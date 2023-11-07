Photo gallery: Salisbury vs. Pine Lake Prep

Published 11:54 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By Post Sports

The third-seeded Hornets (23-0-2) won 1-0 on Monday in the third round against 11th-seeded Pine Lake Prep. Photos by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

