Photo gallery: Salisbury vs. Pine Lake Prep

Salisbury's Joseph Hernandez 10. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Giovany Rivera 9 and PLP's Ian Stahlschmidt 4. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Giovany Rivera 9 and PLP's Kyle MacGowan 5. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Hines Busby 7 attempt a header in front of the goal and PLP's Michael Heis 23 defending. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Carlos Hernandez 16. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Leonard Fragoso 18 and PLP's Kyle MacGowan 5. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's defense, Carlos Henriquez 16 Mario Perez 22, Mohammed Jabateh 3 with keeper Finn Avery. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's David Austin 8 and PLP's Jack Ramanata 10. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Leonard Fragoso 18 and PLP's William Harris 46. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Yatti Avilez 6. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Mohammed Jabateh 3 and David Austin 8 and PLP's Krish Dandu 11. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Leonard Fragoso 18 and Hines Busby 7 with PLP's Cole Sheets 3 . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Hines Busby 7 and PLP's Cole Sheets 3 heading the ball. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Carlos Henriquez 16 and Yatti Avilez 6 and PLP's Jack Ramanatac 10. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Steven Rivas 14. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Hines Hines 7 and PLP's Cole Sheets 3.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Hines Busby 7 and PLP's Jack Ramanata 10. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Robert Moulton 11 and PLP's Jack Ramanata 10. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Steven Rivas 14 and PLP's Carter Lenahan 45. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Carlos Henriquez 16 in bounding the ball. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Leonardo Fragoso 18. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's David Autin 8. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's David Austin 8 and Carter Lenahan 45. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Carlos Henrquez 16 getting a free kick. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Coach Matt Parrish. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Hines Busby 7. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's David Austin 8 heads the ball away from the goal. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's keeper Finn Avery "0" defends the goal. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbiry goal keeper Finn Avery "0". photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's keeper Finn Avery "0" making a save in the goal. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Leonardo Fragoso 18 watching his shot at the goal go wide with PLP's William Harris 46 and keeper Judah Hels 1. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's defense, Leonard Fragoso 18, Mario Perez 22, Robert Moulton 11, and Hines Busby 7 help defend. In the last couple of minutes of the game PLP packing their offensive players in the goal. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Hines Busby 7, in the center, heads the PLP shot by 37 away from the goal..Salisbuy Finn Avery "0" in in the goal on the right. In the last couple of minutes of the game PLP packing their offensive players in the goal. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Carlos Henriquez 16on the right celebrates with teammates after scoring the only goal in the game at the 24.55 mintues mark in he first half. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Carlos Henriquez 16 scoring the only goal in the game on a free kick. with 24.55 minutes showing on the clock in the first half. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post