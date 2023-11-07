Novant Health recognized as the safest health care system in North Carolina by The Leapfrog Group: Rowan Medical Center among A grades Published 12:02 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

SALISBURY — The Novant Health Rowan Medical Center earned an ‘A’ letter grade in The Leapfrong Group’s Fall 2023 scoring period. It was one of 10 Novant Health medical centers to receive an ‘A’ grade.

As Novant Health continues to set standards of safety and quality in the communities it serves, the health system announced this week that it received 10 ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grades, the most in state.

With a focus on safety, quality and patient experience, The Leapfrog Group, a national, industry-leading nonprofit, evaluates more than 30 national performance measures to assess hospital outcomes, assigning letter grades ranging from A to F to hospitals across the country. Novant Health’s hospitals with ‘A’ grades outperform 70 percent of hospitals nationwide for safety and quality.

This scoring period marks five consecutive years where all eligible Novant Health hospitals have received A or B grades and nearly five years since the launch of the Novant Health Institute for Safety & Quality, which focuses on patient outcomes and safety, clinical excellence and infection prevention.

“Our continued recognition from The Leapfrog Group only happens with the work of many dedicated care teams and great clinicians. As a health system, we have a lot to celebrate,” said Dr. David Priest, Novant Health’s senior vice president and chief safety and quality officer. “But this work is more than a letter grade — it’s extremely personal to us and is embedded in our culture. Each day, we have the privilege of caring for people, often during the most vulnerable time in their lives, and the most important thing we can do is ensure our patients receive the safest care possible.”

Though The Leapfrog Group evaluates hospitals twice annually, Novant Health constantly monitors clinical outcomes data to help guide its safety and quality efforts. The health system continues to improve its quality strategies with the use of real-time dashboards, a focus on continual education for team members and the implementation of new technologies.

Other Novant Health facilities earning ‘A’ grades included: