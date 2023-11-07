Gold Hill church winds down anniversary series Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Submitted by Dave Maulden

GOLD HILL — Gold Hill Village Historic Methodist Church, 730 Saint Stephens Church Road, will be wrapping up its 10-day Journey in Revelation Nov. 10-12 as the church concludes a yearlong series of events to celebrate 175 years of ministry in the Gold Hill Community.

John Earnhardt of Hendersonville, who grew up in the area church, and his wife Crystal, will lead the sessions on the topics of “666 in Revelation Identified” on Friday; “Adding Years to Our Life” on Saturday; and “Following Jesus in Revelation” on Sunday.

Friday and Saturday services will begin with special music at 6:30 p.m. with the sessions following at 7 p.m. Music will be provided by Ashley Creek on Friday and Don Shell and Friends on Saturday.

The Sunday service will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The community is invited to attend the special services.

Following this weekend, the normal schedule of 9:30 a.m. worship services with the Rev. Beverly Maulden leading, will resume.