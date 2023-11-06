One vehicle crash causes more than 1,000 power outages in China Grove Published 10:22 am Monday, November 6, 2023

CHINA GROVE — A one-vehicle crash in China Grove caused more than 1,000 power outages on Monday, according to Duke Energy’s outage maps.

The accident involved a pickup truck which crashed into a power pole directly outside China Grove Middle School on Main Street. A China Grove Police Department officer on the scene said that no one was injured in the crash.

China Grove Police Chief Andrew Deal said that the driver was traveling along Main Street when they saw someone they knew walking on the side of the road. The driver took their eyes off of the road for a few seconds and crashed into the power pole.

The crash occurred around 9:15 in the morning. Duke Energy estimated that the power would be restored to most of the 1,174 customers affected by 1:30 p.m. on Monday, but power was restored to most by noon according to the outage map.

China Grove Middle School Assistant Principal Josh Mullis said that the school itself was without power along with most of the town.

The officer on the scene confirmed that the driver of the truck was not affected by any drugs or alcohol.