D2 College football: SAC, CIAA standings, scores, schedule

Published 7:32 am Monday, November 6, 2023

By Post Sports

Virginia Union linebacker Jabril Norman (Salisbury)

SAC

Mountain Overall SAC

Tusculum 6-4 6-2

Mars Hill 7-2 6-2

Carson-Newman 5-5 4-4

Emory & Henry 5-5 3-5

UVA Wise 2-8 1-7

Erskine 0-10 0-8

Piedmont

Lenoir-Rhyne 9-1 7-1

Limestone 7-3 7-1

Wingate 7-3 6-2

Barton 5-5 3-5

Newberry 4-6 3-5

Catawba 4-6 2-6

            Saturday’s scores

Carson-Newman 52, UVA Wise 7

Emory & Henry 56, Erskine 14

Tusculum 29, Mars Hill 27, 2OT

Wingate 21, Newberry 17

Lenoir-Rhyne 28, Catawba 7

Limestone 33, Barton 28

        Saturday’s games

Wingate at UVA Wise, Noon

Catawba at Carson-Newman, 1 p.m.

Limestone at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.

Newberry at Mars Hill, 1 p.m.

Barton at Erskine, 1 p.m.

Championship game: Lenoir-Rhyne at Tusculum, 4 p.m.

                       CIAA

Northern Overall CIAA

Virginia Union 9-1 7-1

Virginia State 8-2 6-2

Bowie State 6-4 5-3

Lincoln 4-6 3-5

Elizabeth City State 3-7 2-6

Bluefield State 1-9 0-8

Southern Overall CIAA

Fayetteville State 8-2 8-0

J.C. Smith 7-3 6-2

Livingstone 4-6 4-4

Winston-Salem State 4-6 4-4

Shaw 3-7 3-5

St. Augustine’s 0-10 0-8

            Saturday’s scores

J.C. Smith 38, Livingstone 17

Shaw 21, St. Augustine’s 14

Bowie State 46, Lincoln 39

Virginion Union 30, Virginia State 20

Elizabeth City State 38, Bluefield State 20

Fayetteville St. 40, Winston-Salem St. 34

          Saturday’s games

Championship game: Virginia Union vs. Fayetteville State, 3 p.m., Salem, Va.

