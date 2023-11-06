D2 College football: SAC, CIAA standings, scores, schedule
Published 7:32 am Monday, November 6, 2023
SAC
Mountain Overall SAC
Tusculum 6-4 6-2
Mars Hill 7-2 6-2
Carson-Newman 5-5 4-4
Emory & Henry 5-5 3-5
UVA Wise 2-8 1-7
Erskine 0-10 0-8
Piedmont
Lenoir-Rhyne 9-1 7-1
Limestone 7-3 7-1
Wingate 7-3 6-2
Barton 5-5 3-5
Newberry 4-6 3-5
Catawba 4-6 2-6
Saturday’s scores
Carson-Newman 52, UVA Wise 7
Emory & Henry 56, Erskine 14
Tusculum 29, Mars Hill 27, 2OT
Wingate 21, Newberry 17
Lenoir-Rhyne 28, Catawba 7
Limestone 33, Barton 28
Saturday’s games
Wingate at UVA Wise, Noon
Catawba at Carson-Newman, 1 p.m.
Limestone at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.
Newberry at Mars Hill, 1 p.m.
Barton at Erskine, 1 p.m.
Championship game: Lenoir-Rhyne at Tusculum, 4 p.m.
CIAA
Northern Overall CIAA
Virginia Union 9-1 7-1
Virginia State 8-2 6-2
Bowie State 6-4 5-3
Lincoln 4-6 3-5
Elizabeth City State 3-7 2-6
Bluefield State 1-9 0-8
Southern Overall CIAA
Fayetteville State 8-2 8-0
J.C. Smith 7-3 6-2
Livingstone 4-6 4-4
Winston-Salem State 4-6 4-4
Shaw 3-7 3-5
St. Augustine’s 0-10 0-8
Saturday’s scores
J.C. Smith 38, Livingstone 17
Shaw 21, St. Augustine’s 14
Bowie State 46, Lincoln 39
Virginion Union 30, Virginia State 20
Elizabeth City State 38, Bluefield State 20
Fayetteville St. 40, Winston-Salem St. 34
Saturday’s games
Championship game: Virginia Union vs. Fayetteville State, 3 p.m., Salem, Va.