College volleyball: Back-to-back for Catawba’s Hill

Catawba Sports Information

Rock Hill, S.C. —- Catawba College freshman libero Riley Hill earned South Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors for the second consecutive week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

The East Rowan graduate had another spectacular week for Catawba. The Indians won twice again this week, extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Hill tallied 27 digs in the five-set, come-from-behind win over Emory & Henry on Friday before piling on 33 more in the four-set win over Mars Hill.

Hill ranks second in the league with 4.76 digs per set, helping Catawba hold its opponents to a .168 hitting percentage this season.

Catawba now stands in sixth place in the SAC standings, which would be their best finish in the conference since 2016.

Catawba looks to lock up its spot in the conference tournament on Thursday, traveling to Newberry for a 7 p.m. start.