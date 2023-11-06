Brother of armed fugitive arrested for possession of a stolen car Published 10:59 am Monday, November 6, 2023

SALISBURY — The brother of a man who police say ran from a traffic stop while armed was arrested on Sunday after being caught in a stolen vehicle.

The man was arrested after police say the stolen car’s owner saw it being driven around town. When she lost sight of it, she then used the panic button on her key fob to locate her Audi SUV by the lights and horn.

The woman followed the driver of the stolen car to a house in the 6900 block of Faith Road. There, police from the Rockwell Police Department and deputies from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded and arrested 21-year-old Zachary Scott Ghent.

Police are searching for Zachary Ghent’s brother, Ethan Bradley Ghent, after they say he fled from a traffic stop in the area of Rockwell. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said at the time that Ethan Ghent appeared to be armed with a rifle when he ran.

Zachary Ghent said when police arrested them that he was not the driver of the car, but that somebody picked him up on Windswept Way and gave him a ride. Deputies reportedly found Zachary Ghent’s clothing and some of the victim’s belongings in the passenger and back seats of the car. A lighter marked with the initials EBG was also found in the center console of the car.

The spokesperson said that white duct tape had been placed over the vehicle’s badge and over the number eight on the license plate in an attempt to hide the identity and alter the number on the tag.

Zachary Ghent was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ethan Ghent is considered a suspect in the theft of the SUV and has not been located by deputies. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 704-216-8700.