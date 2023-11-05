Hood Theological Seminary holds EduWorship Fall 2023 experience Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

SALISBURY — “Pressing Forward for Advocacy, Wellbeing and Justice” was the theme of this year’s Hood Theological Seminary EduWorship Fall 2023 experience, which brings awareness to breast cancer, children and domestic violence.

The event, coordinated by the Community Life Committee of Hood Seminary, was held at noon and 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at the seminary’s Aymer Center, 1810 Lutheran Synod Dr., Salisbury.

Serving as the featured speaker was Minister Loria Lofton, owner of IMBESI Counseling and Life Care, PLLC in central Texas. The company works to provide mental and behavioral health services to the underserved and disadvantaged in the area.

During her presentation, Lofton explored “DIRE times,” using the word DIRE as an acronym and “posing a charge to participants who need to Discern, Identify, Recognize and Empower to make a difference where service is rendered.”

Special worship music was shared by Dr. Angela Peterkin, chaplain at the Salisbury Veterans Hospital.

In addition to providing both information and a time of worship, the event served as an opportunity to bless several organizations in the community.

The release noted that “Hood was intentional in blessing three Salisbury agencies. Each agency received a table of blessings including items to meet the needs of their clients.” These organizations included Terrie Hess Child Advocacy Center, Family Crisis Center — Battered Women’s Shelter and Rowan Helping Ministries.

Organizers expressed “thanks to all who contributed in any way to make the event a success.”

Special thanks also went to the Salisbury Rowan Community Foundation for their contribution toward the effort and to F.A.C.T. and each who provided items for the agencies.

“Working together made it possible for us to make a difference,” it was shared.